Galaxy S26 Ultra Doesn’t Have Built-in Qi2 Magnets

Apple and Google understand that building magnets into their phones is a pretty important piece of the hardware experience. With magnets built-in, you offer easy attachment to accessories like wallets or charges, all without the need for a case. And that’s important, because not everyone wants to use a case or maybe they want to use an alternative style case, like these from Arc Pulse. Giving options and then letting consumers decide how to use them, is always the best way.

Samsung, well, they haven’t figured that last part out. The Galaxy S26 series launched today, with prices as high as $1,299 and they forgot to put magnets inside of the devices. While they are “Qi2 ready” or “Qi2 compatible,” just like the Galaxy S25 series was, that is not real Qi2 and was invented so that companies like Samsung could cut corners. By being “Qi2 ready,” Samsung is telling you that you’ll need a case in order to magnetically attach things to your brand new Galaxy S26 in the year of 2026.

Guys, Apple built-in magnets to the iPhone in 2020. Google was the first major player to do it on Android last year with the Pixel 10. We thought for sure that Samsung would do the right thing with the Galaxy S26 series, but we are now left disappointed.

Is there a reason they didn’t build magnets in for true Qi2 support? It certainly would increase costs to do it. They would also have to re-work internal hardware to make room for magnets. My guess is that they assume most people just use cases anyway. Still, Apple and Google phone owners also use cases, and those two did it.

To recap: the Galaxy S26 series does not have built-in Qi2 magnets. Boo.

