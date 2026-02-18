Who Should Buy the Pixel 10a?

Now that the Pixel 10a is official, the conversation around whether or not you should buy one is heating up. The initial responses to Google’s announcement have not been as positive as I’m sure Google hoped, at least from our readers. Most are confused about this launch, since the phone is essentially an identical copy of the Pixel 9a.

And our readers aren’t wrong. This new Pixel 10a is indeed a phone that is so similar to the Pixel 9a, that our list of new items was only reached a half-dozen or so. Almost none of the changes were major, in my opinion, and really show that Google kept things mostly the same to keep the price the same. Was that the right play? Eh, we’ll try to find that piece out when we get in a review unit.

So with that all in mind, we thought we’d talk a little about who the Pixel 10a is for and whether or not it might be a good choice for you. We’ll keep this simple too, by asking if you own a phone and then follow-up by giving you a straight answer about upgrading.

Do you own a Pixel 9a?

No. You should not buy a Pixel 10a. This phone is too similar, has identical specs, and only lacks 3 software features from the Pixel 10a, all of which Google could greenlight for the Pixel 9a at any moment. If you have a Pixel 9a, keep going with it.

Do you own a Pixel 8a?

Upgrading might be worth considering. Google will currently give you $215 for it as a trade-in, which would then drop the price of the Pixel 10a to $284, plus you’ll get $100 in credits to spend on accessories or other Google goods. That’s a great price.

The upgrades here are in the processor, as you jump to Tensor G4 from Tensor G3. You also get a notably larger battery (5100mAh vs. 4500mAh), IP68 dust and water resistance, faster wireless charging, a brighter display with stronger cover glass, and updates for another 2 years. I’m not sure the jump will be significant from a Pixel 8a to a Pixel 10a unless those extra 2 years of updates really sound appealing.

Do you own a Pixel 7a or Pixel 6a?

I would probably upgrade. Google will give you $175 for a Pixel 7a or $125 for a Pixel 6a. That would get you into a Pixel 10a for $324 or $374, both of which are great prices for a budget phone from Google.

The upgrades are pretty substantial here, with jumps from original Tensor and Tensor G2 to a much newer Tensor G4. The Pixel 6a also only had 6GB RAM and no wireless charging, so you get upgrades to both on the 10a to 8GB RAM and the fastest wireless charging in an A-Series phone so far. The display on the Pixel 10a refreshes at 120Hz, while the 7a tops out at 90Hz and the 6a at 60Hz. You are also getting a ton of the newest AI and software features that both of those older phones lack and likely will never get access to.

Again, the upgrade from these phones to a Pixel 10a will be big. However, if you find a Pixel 9a at some sort of screaming discount, then maybe just go for that instead.

Do you own a Pixel 9 or Pixel 10 series phone?

No, you would not buy a Pixel 10a, as your phone is steps above an A-Series phone.

Do you own a Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel 8 Pro?

This would not be an upgrade, as you are used to the “Pro” experience with flagship cameras, tons of RAM, and high-end displays. Unless you are on a limited budget, I wouldn’t change from one of those to a Pixel 10a and would instead try to find a great deal on a Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro.

Do you own a Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, or Pixel 8?

These phones might be worth switching away from to a Pixel 10a. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 devices are only receiving quarterly updates as this point, and the Pixel 8 was kind of a disappointment. The Pixel 10a still might feel like a bit of a downgrade in terms of display, but it has a newer Tensor, is currently getting access to the top AI and Pixel software features, and will updated far more frequently.