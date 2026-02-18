One of the reasons anyone owns a Google Pixel phone is because it receives what is arguably the best level of software support in Android. Samsung has certainly made its case as being the king of updates, but Google is still the quickest most months when it comes to new Android security patches and big Android version updates. If you own a Pixel phone, you tend to be first in line to test out whatever is new in Android.

Unpacking everything I just said there, owning a Pixel phone straight-up means you get updates quickly and the new version of Android first. There can be a touch of variation to the timing each month, but for the most part you are first. On top of that, you also get Pixel Feature Drop updates that often include new features that are exclusive to Pixel phones before eventually rolling out to other devices.

There is a certain cadence to all of this, so let’s break it down further.

How long will my Google Pixel get updates?

Alright, since updates are a big part of Google Pixel phone ownership, how long will you get them? That depends on the phone, but as of the launch of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold in 2024, things have changed some. Depending on your device, you could see up to 7 years of Android OS and security patches.

For devices as old as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro – and anything newer – Google has committed to a full 7 years of updates. Those updates include Android OS upgrades, security patches, and Pixel Feature Drops. Obviously, the entire Pixel 9 series and Pixel 10 series will match the Pixel 8 level of support.

For the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro up through the Pixel Fold, Google changed its level of support by offering 3 years of Android version updates along with 5 years of security updates. Before that, from the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL up through the Pixel 5a (5G), Google was offering 3 years of Android version updates as well as 3 years of security updates.

The Pixel 4 line, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a are actually done receiving updates, as are the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3, Pixel 2, and original Pixel lines. Google is still (at the moment) providing updates to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, and the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and Pixel 10a.

Below, you’ll find the month and year that Google plans to stop providing updates to each Pixel phone, foldable, and tablet.

Google Phone Version Updates Security Updates Pixel 10a February 2033 February 2033 Pixel 10 Pro Fold August 2032 August 2032 Pixel 10 Pro & Pixel 10 Pro XL August 2032 August 2032 Pixel 10 August 2032 August 2032 Pixel 9a April 2032 April 2032 Pixel 9 Pro Fold August 2031 August 2031 Pixel 9 Pro & Pixel 9 Pro XL August 2031 August 2031 Pixel 9 August 2031 August 2031 Pixel 8a May 2031 May 2031 Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro October 2030 October 2030 Pixel Fold June 2028 June 2028 Pixel Tablet June 2028 June 2028 Pixel 7a May 2028 May 2028 Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro October 2027 October 2027 Pixel 6a July 2027 July 2027 Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro October 2026 October 2026 Pixel 5a August 2024 August 2024 Pixel 5 October 2023 October 2023 Pixel 4a (5G) November 2023 November 2023 Pixel 4a August 2023 August 2023 Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL October 2022 October 2022

When will my Pixel phone get its next update?

Now that you know how long your Pixel phone will see updates, you might wonder when exactly those updates will show up each month. What I can tell you is that Google used to stick to a strict schedule on this, but has since given itself some wiggle room. However, for most months, we expect the following:

Monthly security updates : For years, Google released updates on the first Monday of the month for its Pixel devices, but that has since changed. As of late 2023, Google gave themselves more flexibility on release timing for monthly updates and is no longer committing to that first Monday. We often see updates within the first week still, although it isn’t surprising to see Google push updates later in a month too.

: For years, Google released updates on the first Monday of the month for its Pixel devices, but that has since changed. As of late 2023, Google gave themselves more flexibility on release timing for monthly updates and is no longer committing to that first Monday. We often see updates within the first week still, although it isn’t surprising to see Google push updates later in a month too. Quarterly updates – Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7 devices : Over the past several months, we noticed a change in the cadence of updates for the Pixel 6, Pixel 7a, and Pixel 7 series of phones. Google has skipped several months of updates for these devices and has essentially switched them to a quarterly update schedule. While they haven’t confirmed publicly this to be the case, you can see all of the evidence right here.

: Over the past several months, we noticed a change in the cadence of updates for the Pixel 6, Pixel 7a, and Pixel 7 series of phones. Google has skipped several months of updates for these devices and has essentially switched them to a quarterly update schedule. While they haven’t confirmed publicly this to be the case, you can see all of the evidence right here. Android version updates: For bigger Android version updates, Google used to release these once per year. However, starting with Android 16 in 2025, Google committed to releasing a new Android version earlier in the year (Q2), followed by another sizable release in Q4. For 2026 and Android 17, they are keeping that same schedule, so we’ll get stable Android 17 in Q2 along with another big Android 17 build before 2026 ends.

When monthly or bigger version updates arrive, they’ll show up over-the-air as an update you can initiate yourself by heading into Settings>System>System update. We’re pretty good about telling you once those updates are live and ready to be installed.

When are Pixel Feature Drops released?

Pixel Feature Drops are a combination of big quarterly updates from Google that are accompanied by new software features for Pixel phones to enjoy. The big Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) update typically fixes dozens and dozens of bugs, while Google also introduces new features through apps like Google Messages, Photos, Maps, Search, and the camera that Pixel phones get before anyone else.

The schedule for Pixel Feature Drops is quarterly and happens 3 times per year. We tend to get a stable version of Android in August or September followed by the first QPR update in December, another in March of the next year, and then June. The cycle then starts over again with the next version of Android.

There you have it – you should now know exactly when you’ll get updates on your Google Pixel phone.

UPDATED FEBRUARY 18, 2026 – Google launched the Pixel 10a today and we’ve updated info to included update support years for it. We’ve also fully updated a good chunk of this post with updated info.