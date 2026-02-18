Google’s budget-friendly earbuds, Pixel Buds 2a, are now available in two new colors. Still priced at a totally reasonable $129, the earbuds can now be purchased in both Berry and Fog, giving buyers a total of four options to choose from.

Berry and Fog join the existing Hazel and Iris options. Personally, it’s good to see a bit of color come to these buds, especially that Berry option. Beyond the color, nothing else has changed.

You can head to the Google Store by following the link below and snagging a pair for yourself. Shipping times are currently listed as early March, which is the only downside.