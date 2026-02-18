Google’s Best Pixel 10a Pre-Order Deal

The Pixel 10a launch day is finally here and we now know (from Google) all of the official specs, features, and whether or not they actually upgraded anything over the Pixel 9a (they barely did). With this all official, we know about launch promos and pre-order deals that might get you a Pixel 10a for a discount.

For most Google A-series launches, they don’t typically offer a discount on the device unless you have something to trade-in. Instead, Google and its retail partners almost always do a bonus credit or gift card with purchase rather than a price drop. However, for this launch, Google was sending out discount codes for those who signed-up to be notified of the launch.

Best Pixel 10a pre-order deals

For the Pixel 10a launch, which is happening on February 18, you’ll find it up for pre-order at the Google Store, Best Buy, and Amazon. As expected all of the retailers (and Google) are offering up to $100 credit if you pre-order. That means $100 in Google Store credit or $100 in Amazon or Best Buy gift cards.

Pre-order deal 1 : The Pixel 10a carries the same price as the Pixel 9a, so that means $499 for a device with 128GB storage. For this first pre-order deal, you would pay $499 and then receive a $100 credit to the Google Store or a gift card to Amazon or Best Buy.

: The Pixel 10a carries the same price as the Pixel 9a, so that means $499 for a device with 128GB storage. For this first pre-order deal, you would pay $499 and then receive a $100 credit to the Google Store or a gift card to Amazon or Best Buy. Pre-order deal 2 : If for some reason you do not want $100 in credit, Google and Amazon will let you get a free pair of Pixel Buds 2a instead. You’ll see the options when you head to either retailer.

: If for some reason you do not want $100 in credit, Google and Amazon will let you get a free pair of Pixel Buds 2a instead. You’ll see the options when you head to either retailer. Pre-order deal 3: If you signed up for information on the Pixel 10a launch, Google sent coupon codes to select customers up to $150 off. The time has passed for you to have received those coupons, so be sure to check your inboxes and spam folders for those. We’ve seen anywhere from $50 to $100 and $150 off. Getting a Pixel 10a at $150 off would drop it to $349, which is a really great deal.

When do Pixel 10a pre-orders launch?

Google has already confirmed through the Google Store that Pixel 10a pre-orders will go live on February 18 and ship March 5. If you are reading this post, then you can pre-order a Pixel 10a in Obsidian, Lavender, Berry, and Fog. We’ll also have a review up in the near future, should you be looking for more info.

Shop Google Store Pixel 10a deals | Amazon

UPDATED FEBRUARY 18 – THE PHONE HAS NOW LAUNCHED, SO ALL PRE-ORDER INFO IS OFFICIAL.