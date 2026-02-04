Google Shows Off Pixel 10a Because It’s Done With Leaks

The Pixel 10a will launch February 18, and that’s official news from Google.

As the leaks continue to pile up, Google has done something it often ends up doing because it can’t keep anything secret – it just out-of-nowhere announced the Pixel 10a. Yes, the Pixel 10a is official, although we don’t have all of the details for it yet.

In a short teaser on YouTube with an accompanying Google Store sign-up page (here), Google says the Pixel 10a is coming February 18. You’ll be able to pre-order then. The teaser also suggests the Pixel 10a is “a phone with more in store,” which could be a message related to everything in the world thinking there isn’t a single upgrade in this phone over the Pixel 9a.

Will there be some sort of magical secret upgrade that we just don’t know about? I have my doubts, but let’s hear what Google has to say.