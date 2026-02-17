Google Surprises With Day Early $100 Off Pixel 10a Codes

The Pixel A-Series hasn’t typically found big discounts when it launches, mostly because Google prices it so reasonably out of the gate that they likely don’t want to shrink the already-small margins on it. If anything, we see Google and its retail partners sell the phone and then include something like a $100 gift card or store credit to enhance the purchase. For some Pixel fans, there may be a true deal in-store when the new Pixel 10a launches tomorrow.

According to a number of reddit users, Google has begun sending launch day coupons or codes for the Pixel 10a that are anywhere from $50 to $100 off. With a rumored starting price of $499, a $100 off code could help you pay as little as $399.

Several people have posted that they received $100 off codes with an included message saying something along the lines of, “Ready for tomorrow? Your Google Pixel 10a coupon is inside.” This could be from signing-up on the Google Store teaser for the 10a or because they own an older Pixel that Google thinks should be left behind.

Remember, Google did open up a sign-up page for news about the Pixel 10a earlier in the month, telling us that February 18 was pre-order day.

We’re keeping track of the best Pixel 10a pre-order deals. We’ll make sure we update it if there’s a chance you can score a discount tomorrow.

You planning to pre-order tomorrow?