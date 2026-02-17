We are coming up on Samsung’s next Unpacked event, which is where the company will unveil the Galaxy S26 series. Leading up to that, the company is now teasing the camera system buyers can look forward to.

The updated system is designed to combine photo and video capture along with editing and sharing. Users should be able to snap their shots, edit them using powerful AI tools, and then ship them off to social media or to friends all within the same experience.

AI Goodies: For AI tools, Samsung highlights the ability to turn daytime photos into nighttime photos in seconds, restoring missing parts of objects in images, shooting in very low light, merging multiple images into a single shot, and more. “Tasks that once required professional skills and hours of editing will now be completed in minutes directly from the latest Galaxy smartphone,” the company explained.

Samsung is labeling this the “brightest Galaxy camera system to date,” for the Galaxy S26 series.

Unpacked is scheduled for February 25. Looking for the best Galaxy S26 Ultra deal? Check here.