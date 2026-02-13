Google’s Best Pixel 10a Pre-Order Deal

The Pixel 10a launch is days away and we’ll then know (from Google) all of the official specs, features, and whether or not they actually upgraded anything over the Pixel 9a. Once all of that is official, we should know about launch promos or pre-order deals that might get you a Pixel 10a for a discount.

For most Google A-series launches, they don’t typically offer a discount on the device unless you have something to trade-in. Instead, Google and its retail partners almost always do a bonus credit or gift card with purchase rather than a price drop.

Best Pixel 10a pre-order deals

For the Pixel 10a launch, which Google says is happening on February 18, the likelihood of it being available for pre-order at the Google Store, Best Buy, and Amazon is high. It’s at that time that we will see which is offering any sort of promotion. Again, I would expect there to be up to $100 credit from all of those places if you pre-order. Below are a couple of options we should see.

Pre-order deal 1 : The Pixel 10a is rumored to carry the same price as the Pixel 9a, so that would mean $499 for a device with 128GB storage. Assuming we get similar deals from previous A-series launches, you would pay $499 and then receive a $100 credit to the Google Store or a gift card to Amazon or Best Buy.

: The Pixel 10a is rumored to carry the same price as the Pixel 9a, so that would mean $499 for a device with 128GB storage. Assuming we get similar deals from previous A-series launches, you would pay $499 and then receive a $100 credit to the Google Store or a gift card to Amazon or Best Buy. Pre-order deal 2: For a potentially second option for pre-order deals, you’ll get the $100 credit we talked about above, plus you’ll be able to trade-in a device and see a true discount off the Pixel 10a. With A-series phones, Google isn’t going to give you much, but if you have a previous A-series device, it might be worth swapping for this new 10a. Well, unless you have a Pixel 9a, I would just keep that.

When do Pixel 10a pre-orders launch?

Google has already confirmed through the Google Store that Pixel 10a pre-orders will go live on February 18. A countdown clock pins the exact time as 7AM Pacific (10AM Eastern) on that day, so that’s when you’ll need to have your wallets ready.

