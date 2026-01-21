The Magnetic Wireless Powerbank (EB-U2500), designed for the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup, has been detailed online ahead of official launch. While it seems like a perfectly cool accessory, the big takeaway is that Samsung’s adoption of the Qi2 charging standard appears to be confirmed for Galaxy S26 devices.

Like we saw from Google with the Pixel 10 lineup, the Qi2 standard outlines the usage of magnets to better align the wireless charging coils inside a device and on any given accessory. There are a lot of accessories designed to take advantage of these magnets, not just powerbanks. With Samsung moving to adopt the standard, this means that there will be potentially millions of more people looking to buy these types of accessories. That’s good for everyone.

Samsung’s MWP (EB-U2500) charger, for those interested, features a 5,000mAh capacity and wireless charging speeds of up to 15W. With an included cable, you can get speeds of up to 20W. With a leaked price of around €59, that doesn’t seem too bad at all.

It’s late January, which means Unpacked 2026 should be right around the corner. Hang on tight.

// WinFuture