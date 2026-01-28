We keep seeing upcoming accessories for the Galaxy S26 series, all basically confirming the lineup’s support for the Qi2 charging standard. In simple terms, that means magnets. The latest is a few photos of the Magnet Wireless Charger made by Samsung.

The photos confirm a top speed of 25W, a speed likely supported only by the Galaxy S26 Ultra. On the other end from the magnetic puck we have a USB C plug which you’ll place into a brick or some other power source. While basic, it’s very cool when we think of the new accessories possibilities for the Galaxy S26 lineup.

Qi2 Ready devices, such as the Galaxy 25 series and Galaxy Z Fold 7, should also support this device just fine. Charging speeds may be limited, but it should operate as intended.

Now all we need is a launch date from Samsung.

