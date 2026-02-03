Winter Olympics are set to begin shortly, and with that, Google is preparing its Google Search platform and AI Mode (Gemini) ready with a suite of features to ensure you don’t miss any of the action from Italy.

Google is making it very easy to track upcoming events, results, as well as medal counts. And if you’re attempting to watch events live, Google will also display prominently where viewers can do so from the US. “When you search for a country, sport, athlete or the Games in general, you’ll see up-to-the-minute schedules, results, medal counts, video highlights and recaps from official broadcasters,” Google detailed. Google also hints at hidden surprises throughout Search for those who go looking.

With AI Mode, powered by Gemini, users can ask questions about the Games. For example, what’s up with the brooms in curling? How is figure skating judged? Any sort of Olympics-related question you might have, Gemini is prepared to answer.

And for anyone who might be attending the Games in person, Google highlights Google Maps and Waze, with updated road closures and transit schedules directly inside of the apps. Google is trying to make your trip just a tad bit less stressful, which seems nice.

// Google