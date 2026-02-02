Pixel 9a at $150 Off is a Reality

Pixel 9a gets a massive discount with the Pixel 10a launch around the corner.

To buy the current model phone that’s about to be replaced or not (?) – that’s the question. The Pixel 9a is still readily available and currently at its best price ever, yet the Pixel 10a is rumored to launch this month. Do you buy a phone that is almost a year old and about to be swapped for something newer because the price is so good or do you wait it out?

All signs currently point to the Pixel 10a being a minor upgrade over the Pixel 9a (our review). In fact, we aren’t sure yet that it is an upgrade. Renders and image leaks and retailer info has all suggested the Pixel 10a will look almost identical to the Pixel 9a and bring a very similar set of specs. We aren’t even sure that Google will upgrade the Tensor chip inside and may just bring back Tensor G4 for another year. From all that I’ve seen in recent weeks, I’m not sure anyone believes this phone will offer a meaningful change over the Pixel 9a.

Now, Google could surprise us and let us know that they’ve upgraded everything, yet are keeping the price the same. Maybe they’ll shock the world by adding Qi2 support or by introducing the most amazing budget camera in history. They could do that. Will they? Unlikely.

So here’s the deal – if you are on a tight budget yet want the Pixel experience, buying the Pixel 9a at $150 off is a solid move. With a $150 off discount, you are getting a Pixel 9a with 128GB storage for just $349. That’s an incredible price for this phone.

