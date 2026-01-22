Our first early look at Pixel 10a came all the way back in October, 2025. Since then, we’ve gotten an idea on potential pricing and launch, as well as reported specs to expect from Google’s next mid-range device.

The latest is a few more device renders, this time showing off the black color option. It looks nearly identical to the Pixel 9a, but this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Its specs are reported to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display (120Hz), Tensor G4 chipset, 5100mAh battery, and dual rear-facing camera. We’re sure Google will make up a lack of physical differences with some AI-enhanced software features.

What we can take away from these renders is that they essentially confirm what we saw in October. Whether you see it as a good thing or bad thing, not much is changing in 2026.

Thoughts?

// YTECHB