Pixel 10 Pro deal sends it to $200 off, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL drops by $250.

We talk quite often about how you should never pay full price for any of the Pixel devices made by Google. Each month, we tend to see some sort of a discount that shaves off hundreds of dollars from them for a week or two before going back to full price until the next month. Well, February is now here and the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are already up to $250 off.

To get the best Pixel 10 Pro deal of the day, you’ll head to Amazon, which is currently the only spot selling at this discount. I’d imagine Google will match them within the next day, but for now, this is your option.

At $200 off, the Pixel 10 Pro starts at $799 with 128GB storage. However, you should really consider upgrading to 256GB if you plan to keep the phone for more than a year. The 256GB model is also $200 off. For the Pixel 10 Pro XL, $250 off gets you 256GB storage and a starting price of $949. The 512GB and 1TB models are also $250 off, for those who want max storage in their phone.

For non-foldables, we still believe these are the two best phones on the market. Read our review for more.

Amazon Deal Links: Pixel 10 Pro | Pixel 10 Pro XL