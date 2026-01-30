Verizon’s Secret “Value” Move is Coming Early This Year

Verizon has been testing a new “value proposition” that’ll launch in the first half of 2026. It likes the early feedback it’s received for it.

For Verizon to complete a comeback story, it doesn’t plan to just sit back and carry on in whatever path previous leadership left them on. New CEO Dan Schulman has made big promises since taking over late last year, committing to a “full reboot” of the company and admitting that they had “relied too heavily on price increases” in the past. He also said that they would attempt to create the “best overall value proposition” in the industry.

During today’s earnings call, where Verizon posted its best quarter in years, Schulman gave a bit of an update on that value proposition. Here’s what he said during his opening remarks:

“Finally, we are targeting the launch of our new value proposition in the first half of this year. We are in deep market research with a very sophisticated conjoint analysis that is providing us with detailed customer feedback, projected market dynamics, and associated financials and operational metrics. I’m encouraged to say that the feedback is quite positive.

Obviously, all you and our competitors want the details. The good news is we have them and we are now in the fine-tuning stage of our value proposition work. We’re not going to show our hand until the day we launch, but our guidance incorporates our view of how a new value proposition will impact our volumes and financials based on significant market input and data analytics.”

Look, that is 124 words of corporate speak and marketing jargon that says almost nothing. The only items to take from that are Verizon’s plan to launch this “new value proposition” in the first half of 2026. During research on it, they’ve received feedback that is “quite positive.” That’s all there is to take from it.

Schulman acknowledges that the press on the call want details, but he says they are keeping this as secretive as they can, to try and not share any major details until they launch it.

So what this new value proposition? Again, we just have no idea. I still believe that Verizon needs a plan adjustment. They launched myPlan plans in 2023 and haven’t changed them much since. Those plans weren’t that competitive at the time, but they certainly look better now compared to T-Mobile’s absurdly expensive Beyond plans. That said, this is an opportunity for Verizon to do something big and different. After struggling in recent years and bleeding customers, I’d love for Verizon to show that it really is trying to be a “revitalized Verizon” that is “delighting” customers.

What would you like to see Verizon attempt this year? What could bring you back?