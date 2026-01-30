Verizon Just Had Its Best Quarter in 6 Years

Verizon reported its best postpaid phone net additions since 2019 in Q4 of 2025.

Is the turn-around here? Verizon sure thinks this is the beginning of it. While reporting their Q4 2025 numbers, new CEO Dan Schulman shared excitement about how his first full quarter ended at the top of Verizon. Schulman noted that “Our performance in the fourth quarter proves that we can grow by delighting our customers and building deep trust and loyalty.”

The “delighting” part was a big focus from him during his introduction last year, in case you were wondering why he chose that word. He also mentioned no longer being the “hunting ground for our competitors,” which is a reference to Verizon losing customers in recent years at the expense of T-Mobile and AT&T, who both keep adding hundreds of thousands by the quarter.

For Verizon in Q4 2025, they added 616,000 postpaid customers, which is up from 504,000 in the same period of 2024. They claim this is their best quarter since 2019. For comparison, AT&T’s Q4 highlights show 421,000 postpaid phone adds. T-Mobile has not yet reported their Q4 numbers, but they said they added 2.3 million in Q3.

As for the future, Schulman noted that this moment only “reflects the beginning of [their] turnaround,” and that they expect to add 750,000 to 1 million postpaid phones in 2026. That would be 2-3 times their volume from 2025, as 2025 was an incredibly rough year for Verizon.

It’s tough to say if this is the beginning of a turn-around for Verizon. They haven’t done much to attract new customers outside of a holiday switch promo or two. Their myPlan plans remain and are as dull as they were the day they were first introduced. I really feel like a plan shake-up needs to happen for this to all get moving in the right direction.

Let’s also not forget that a massive round of layoffs was a part of Q4, just prior to the holidays. So while Verizon may be making a comeback, a bunch of people’s lives were impacted in order for this to happen.