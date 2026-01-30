Here’s the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Specs

The Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks with a set of specs, including the camera, battery size, processor, and dimensions.

Samsung still has yet to reveal the official Unpacked event date for the Galaxy S26 series, but we’re close enough that everything (as it always does) is about to leak. Today, we have supposedly official renders of the entire Galaxy S26 series, although we’re just showing you the Galaxy S26 Ultra here, because it’s the only important device.

The renders arrive alongside a small set of specs, none of which will come as a surprise to you. Also, the design of the Galaxy S26 Ultra is as expected, thanks to previously released renders that do indeed match what we are seeing below, as well as in-hand dummy units from more recently.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra has an S Pen, is the same shape as the previous version, and will have a slightly updated camera setup that looks closer to the design found on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Everything else here is familiar. If you wanted 2026 to be the year that Samsung fully refreshed the Galaxy S line, you aren’t getting it.

For Galaxy S26 Ultra specs, today’s report says the following:

Display : 6.9″ QHD+ AMOLED

: 6.9″ QHD+ AMOLED Processor : Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Battery : 5000mAh

: 5000mAh Rear Camera : 200MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto

: 200MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto Selfie Camera : 12MP

: 12MP Storage : 256GB

: 256GB Size: 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9mm, 214g

You buying?