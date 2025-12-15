Those following carrier news in 2025, you may be aware of Verizon’s struggles. Last month, the company’s new CEO announced 13,000 layoffs. In what could be seen as an attempt to help its postpaid subscriber numbers in 2026, Verizon is offering a great deal to those who switch.

For what could be a limited time, those who switch could get monthly 5G access for as little as $25/month (on an Unlimited Welcome plan w/ AutoPay), along with free iPhone 17 Pro, Galaxy S25+, or Pixel 10 Pro phones with no trade-in required. The ultimate savings would be for a family of four, as that’s when the savings reach critical mass. A single line will cost $55/month, but a full pricing breakdown is available below.

Get one line for as low as $55/line with $10/mo savings applied in cart.

Get two lines for as low as $47.50/line with $15/mo savings over 36 months applied in cart.

Get three lines for as low as $33.33/line with $20/mo savings over 36 months applied in cart.

Get four lines for as low as $25/line with $20/mo savings over 36 months applied in cart.

Discounted plans and free devices are also enticing, but note that the bill credits take place over 36 months (3 years). On the bright side, many of these deals have offered more budget-friendly devices for free, so the fact that Verizon is offering flagship-level models for free is worth consideration if you aren’t one to hop from carrier to carrier.

We anticipate Verizon will be looking to make itself very presentable to customers over the next year, thanks to a fresh CEO and an absolute need to make itself and its network more competitive in the current carrier landscape.