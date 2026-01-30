Galaxy Z TriFold, the $2,899 foldable from Samsung, sells out in minutes.

You probably missed it because you didn’t see the need to make a note on your calendar for a $3,000 foldable from Samsung, but so you know, the Galaxy Z TriFold has already sold out. Yep, it went up for sale this morning at $2,899 and is gone with only a “Notify Me” button available.

Samsung set January 30 at 10AM Eastern (7AM Pacific) for launch and we checked for it about 30 minutes after it went live. By that time, the price and “Buy” buttons were still there, but you couldn’t actually buy it. The “Buy” button was greyed-out and there was no way to configure the phone or add it to cart. It was gone and Samsung just needed to update the page to show that.

That has now happened and if you are/were interested in the Galaxy Z TriFold, you’ll simply need to add your name to the list and wait for its return. Will it return? Probably at some point. My guess is that Samsung didn’t make very many of these and is mostly gauging interest before they make another batch.

To get notified of its return, head over to this page.