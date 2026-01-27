New Verizon Device Unlock Policy is Live and Surprisingly Automatic

Verizon began updating device unlock policies for its various prepaid brands shortly after the FCC gave it a waiver that allowed it to do so. We assumed the main device unlock policy for Verizon itself would follow shortly and it now has. The new Verizon Device Unlocking Policies for postpaid are here.

Previously, the FCC had forced Verizon to automatically unlock devices on their network after 60 days of being there. This was a requirement initially put on Verizon because they had purchased a bunch of spectrum, but it was then extended after they also acquired Tracfone. It was not unreasonable and was very pro-consumer. However, the FCC is currently an anti-consumer agency of the government, so when Verizon asked them to clear them of this automatic device unlock after 60 days, the FCC didn’t hesitate in doing so.

What is Verizon’s new device unlock policy?

There are two parts to this – one for postpaid and one for prepaid. Postpaid is the type of wireless plan/contract you are likely under, as it includes things like Verizon myPlan and promotions that would give you free phones that are really just 3-year contracts with monthly bill credits. Prepaid, on the other hand, is a pay-up-front wireless plan with no contracts and (usually) no device contracts.

The new Verizon postpaid device unlock policy is super straight forward. Verizon states that they will still do automatic device unlocks as long as your device is paid in full. That’s it. Whether you are paying full retail at the time of purchase or you fulfill your device payment contract, they will automatically unlock it.

Postpay Device Unlocking Policy Devices purchased directly from Verizon are locked to our network. Devices will be unlocked automatically when purchased at full retail price or if the device financing agreement balance is paid in full. Note: Devices previously reported as lost or stolen will not be unlocked until they are cleared from the lost or stolen report. Once a device is unlocked, Verizon will never re-lock it.

According to that, there is no time restriction. T-Mobile and AT&T, on the other hand, both have time requirements on theirs. T-Mobile requires 40 days of use on their network, while AT&T is at 60 days.

As for prepaid, Verizon’s new policy is matching the policy from their value brands, which are also prepaid. That policy states that if you purchase a device from Verizon and use it on prepaid, it would need to have had 365 days of paid and active service. Once that happens, Verizon will automatically remove the device lock.

Prepaid Device Unlocking Policy Devices purchased from us will remain locked to the network until the completion of 365 days of paid and active service. After 365 days of paid and active service, we will automatically remove the lock unless the device is deemed stolen or purchased fraudulently.

So there you have it. Verizon’s new device unlock policy is here and all it asks is that you pay off your phone to trigger an automatic unlock.

For more on US carrier device unlock policies, check out this post.