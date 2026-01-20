When the FCC cleared Verizon of its 60-day device unlock policy a week ago, we talked about how the government agency, which is as anti-consumer as it has ever been at the moment, was giving Verizon the power to basically create whatever unlock policy it wanted. We also expected Verizon to make a change to its policies in a hurry and they did not disappoint. Again, the FCC provided them a waiver 7 days ago and they are already starting to update policies.

New Verizon Device Unlock Policy

As of this morning, Verizon has implemented a new device unlock policy across its various prepaid brands and I’d imagine their postpaid policy change is right around the corner. Brands like Visible, Total Wireless, Tracfone, and StraightTalk, all have an updated device unlock policy today that extends to 365 days of paid and active service before they’ll free your phone from the Verizon network.

Starting January 20, Verizon says that devices purchased from their prepaid brands will only be unlocked upon request after 365 days and if you meet several requirements, which are:

You purchased the smartphone on or after the 1/20/2026 (Effective Date). You activated the smartphone more than 365 days ago. Note: This means you have an active plan on your phone, whether it’s an upgrade or a new line. The device has at least 365 days of paid service. Note: If you stop paying for service, your progress toward the 365-day requirement pauses. It will resume once you reactivate your account and continue until you reach a total of 365 paid days of service. There was ordinary usage of the smartphone in compliance with our Terms of Service Nobody reported the smartphone as lost or stolen. There are no signs of fraud with your account or the smartphone

What exactly is changing here? Well, if you purchased a device from Verizon’s value brands previously, they would automatically unlock them after 60 days. Now, you have to wait 365 days, request the unlock because it doesn’t happen automatically, and also have active service.

This is a really big change, especially on the prepaid side, where the idea is supposed to be that you prepay for your service and have ultimate flexibility to change carriers at will. That’s gone now if you buy a phone from these prepaid carriers run by Verizon. You can’t just pay off your phone and then ask them to unlock it. Visible’s policy, for example, says that “the device has at least 365 days of paid service” on it – paid service.

The FCC mentioned in their waiver that by allowing Verizon to create whatever unlock policy they wanted that this would “benefit consumers.” How does any of this benefit consumers?