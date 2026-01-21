What’s Your Carrier’s Device Unlock Policy: T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T

One of the hottest topics of the moment for the US wireless industry is device unlock policies or SIM unlock policies. With Verizon getting a waiver from the FCC to implement whatever unlock policy they would like, it’s probably a good idea that everyone knows what their carrier’s requirements are for unlocking a device.

Below, we’ll run through the three major US carriers and each of their policies. Keep in mind that each carrier also has several sub-brands or MVNO or prepaid providers they own that might have different policies. These are the official policies if you were to purchase service directly from T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon.

What is a SIM unlock?

For those completely unfamiliar with all of this talk about unlocking phones, let’s back up for a minute. When someone buys a phone from a carrier, those phones are device or SIM locked to that carrier’s network. Should you buy a Pixel 10 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro from T-Mobile, for example, you couldn’t just immediately take that phone and then use it on AT&T’s network. That is technically T-Mobile’s phone and they want you to use it on their network until you fulfill several requirements.

This is especially true if you purchase a phone on a device payment plan, like the 2-year and 3-year contracts that US wireless carriers have all adopted to try and get you into new phones earlier or without having to pay much. By giving you a deal on a new phone, they expect you to hang around for a while and pay for a monthly bill, which is how they make so much of their money.

Because the world understands that you shouldn’t be forever locked to one single carrier with your device, carriers have adopted unlock policies that allow you to free a phone from their network and use it elsewhere. Again, this often only happens once several requirements are met.

There are also different unlock policies for postpaid and prepaid plans, with postpaid being the type of service you likely have because postpaid plans are those that get you device upgrades and device payment plans for very cheap.

On the flip side of all of this, you could buy a phone that is already unlocked and not have to deal with any of the unlocking business. Buying phones directly from Samsung, Google, and Apple will get you phones that are unlocked and have no requirements for unlocking – they just work on all carriers out of the box. Those phones often require you to pay full price, though, thus the reason so many buy from carriers on promotions.

OK, so you understand what we’re talking about with SIM unlocks? Let’s move on to each carrier.

T-Mobile Device Unlock Policy

The T-Mobile SIM unlock policy for both postpaid and prepaid are pretty straight forward. On the postpaid side, theirs is probably the most consumer-friendly with the shortest amount of time you would have to wait before they would unlock. For prepaid, their policy could end up being a long-term commitment before you can get a phone unlocked.

For both policies, T-Mobile will only unlock if the device is sold by T-Mobile, has not been reported lost/stolen/blocked, and is on an account in good standing.

Postpaid unlock policy : To unlock a postpaid phone sold by T-Mobile, you would need to keep it active on T-Mobile’s network for at least 40 days. If the phone is leased or financed through T-Mobile, you would have to pay for the device in full. If the phone is on a canceled account, the account would need a balance of zero. If you fulfill the requirements, you need to request the unlock.

: To unlock a postpaid phone sold by T-Mobile, you would need to keep it active on T-Mobile’s network for at least 40 days. If the phone is leased or financed through T-Mobile, you would have to pay for the device in full. If the phone is on a canceled account, the account would need a balance of zero. If you fulfill the requirements, you need to request the unlock. Prepaid unlock policy : T-Mobile won’t unlock a prepaid phone unless it has been 365 days since it was activated on their network or if you have “had more than $100 in refills during that period for each line active on the account.” You would also have to wait at least 14 days from the moment the device was purchased. Also, to be eligible, you can’t have more than 2 mobile device unlocks per line within the last 12 months. If you fulfill the requirements, you need to request the unlock.

: T-Mobile won’t unlock a prepaid phone unless it has been 365 days since it was activated on their network or if you have “had more than $100 in refills during that period for each line active on the account.” You would also have to wait at least 14 days from the moment the device was purchased.

You can view T-Mobile’s policy here.

AT&T Device Unlock Policy

The policy from AT&T is also quite straight-forward for both types of accounts. In fact, it might be the easiest to understand.

Postpaid unlock policy : For AT&T to unlock your postpaid device, you would have purchased it from them 60+ days ago. You’ll also have to pay for the device in full and it can’t be reported lost or stolen. If you fulfill the requirements, you need to request the unlock.

: For AT&T to unlock your postpaid device, you would have purchased it from them 60+ days ago. You’ll also have to pay for the device in full and it can’t be reported lost or stolen. If you fulfill the requirements, you need to request the unlock. Prepaid unlock policy: On the prepaid side, AT&T states that they’ll unlock your device if it has 6 months of paid AT&T service, isn’t active on another account, and isn’t lost or stolen. If you fulfill the requirements, you need to request the unlock.

You can view AT&T’s policy here.

Verizon Device Unlock Policy

Finally, we have Verizon’s unlock policy that is likely to change at any moment. But since it hasn’t updated at the time of this post, we’ll share the current and then update it later once the new policy is live.

Postpaid unlock policy : Currently, Verizon’s postpaid policy states that it will automatically unlock the phone you purchased from them after 60 days, and you don’t even have to request it. The only thing stopping the unlock is if it has been deemed stolen or purchased fraudulently. That’s it – that’s the policy. Again, we fully expect this to change in the very near future.

: Currently, Verizon’s postpaid policy states that it will automatically unlock the phone you purchased from them after 60 days, and you don’t even have to request it. The only thing stopping the unlock is if it has been deemed stolen or purchased fraudulently. That’s it – that’s the policy. Again, we fully expect this to change in the very near future. Prepaid unlock policy: On prepaid, the same mostly applies, with Verizon automatically unlocking devices purchased from them after 60 days of paid service. And again, the only thing stopping it is if a device is stolen or purchased fraudulently.

You can view Verizon’s policy here.