Galaxy Z TriFold US Sales Open January 30, Priced at $2,899

11

Samsung has confirmed Galaxy Z TriFold availability for the US. The trifold will go on sale starting January 30, priced at $2,899.

The device features two hinges, allowing for users to unfold the device into a massive 10-inch display. At just 3.9mm thick at its thinnest point, it’s quite a step forward for Samsung’s hardware team. Inside you’ll find a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 200-megapixel rear-facing camera system, and plenty of AI goods baked into the software.

Buyers can find the device at Samsung Experience Stores across the US, as well as on Samsung’s website.

Should we attempt to get our hands on one? We’ll let you all decide.

