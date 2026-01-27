Google is upgrading the default model for AI Overview globally in Search. Moving forward, the show will be ran by Gemini 3, which was first launched back in November. While this should mean faster and more helpful AI answers directly on a search results page, Google is also adding a big feature that I know a few of us have thought about.

The introduction of conversations with the AI Overview is rolling out. Google says, “Now, you can easily ask a follow-up question right from an AI Overview, and jump into a conversational back and forth with AI Mode.” From my perspective, this is good if I want to push back on information I receive from AI Overview. The feature is not perfect with the information it provides at times, so don’t mind me if I get into a little back and forth with this AI bot.

“Since beginning testing late last year, we’ve found that people prefer an experience that flows naturally into a conversation – and that asking follow-up questions while keeping the context from AI Overviews makes Search more helpful,” Google said in its blog post.

Both of these changes are rolling out today. Go try them out.

// Google