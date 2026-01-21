Many T-Mobile Bills Will Increase Starting Today

Earlier this month, we spotted an upcoming increase to the fees that some of T-Mobile’s customers will pay starting January 21. Since we’re now on that date, we thought we’d remind you that your bill is about to go up and you might be wondering why.

In our story about the increased fees, we pointed out that T-Mobile was actually increasing this fee for the second time in less than a year. The fee is the “Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee,” which is not a forced-government fee by any means and is simply a fee you pay to help T-Mobile cover costs. It sounds super official by name and as if the government is forcing them to pay this, but that’s not the case.

This fee, which increased in April 2025 by $0.50, is going up by another $0.50 per line. For those with a single line and who have been with T-Mobile for around a year, your bill is now a full $1.00 more expensive. If you have more lines, well, you can do the math there. The fee was $3.49 less than a year ago, but is now $4.49.

So we are clear, this increase only affects those on a T-Mobile plan that does not include taxes and fees. If you have an older plan with those included, your bill should remain the same. However, if you are a newer T-Mobile customer who came over because of their shiny new Experience plans, increases like this will show up on your bill and likely continue to increase going forward.