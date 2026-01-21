You pay monthly for access to a network. The problem is, you aren’t the only one, and when you attend live events, there are thousands of people in the same exact spot trying to use the same bandwidth as you. This congestion creates a slower network. To offer a fix, AT&T will begin to sell one-time passes to a VIP network called Turbo Live.

AT&T customers can access this network for a TBD one-time fee starting in February, but the beauty is, customers of T-Mobile and Verizon will also be able to access it and buy passes (device eligibility requirements will need to be met). AT&T says that devices may need to be unlocked and have an open eSIM slot for activation. So long as your device is eligible, any carrier getting access to this VIP network seems like a nice treat.

The timing of this, and planned stadium rollout, is perfect. You’ll notice that Levi’s Stadium is on the list. Anyone with tickets to the Super Bowl will be able to try this VIP network out. Here’s the full list of stadiums soon to get access.

Alabama (Bryant Denny Stadium)

Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Chicago (United Center)

Houston (NRG Stadium)

Las Vegas (Sphere)

Los Angeles (Intuit Dome)

Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)

New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium)

San Antonio (Alamodome)

San Francisco Bay Area (Levi’s Stadium)

Seattle (Lumen Field) Coming soon, we are expanding Turbo Live to stadiums across America, including Dallas (AT&T Stadium), Foxborough (Gillette Stadium), Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium), and many more—so every fan can enjoy the VIP connection.

What the heck did people do at sporting events do before the invention of the cellphone?

// AT&T