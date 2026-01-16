Visible Issues $5 Outage Credits, Even Without Much of an Outage

The major Verizon outage that rocked the wireless world earlier in the week has at least resulted in $20 credits for most customers. But what about Visible, the prepaid service that Verizon owns and operates through its own network? Well, they are apparently also handing out credits even if they didn’t experience much of an outage.

As a Visible subscriber, I can tell you that the very minute that Verizon’s network went down, I grabbed my Visible phone and checked for service. I never did lose Visible connectivity on Verizon’s network during that time. My wife, who happens to be on Verizon’s prepaid, also never lost service here in Portland.

So because I never lost service, I didn’t think to ask Visible for credit, but others received text messages saying they had a $5 credit available. Others messaged with customer service and were able to receive a credit that way, even without seeing the text message.

I have not received the text message, but was able to ask their customer service if they were handing out credits. Since I wasn’t affected by the outage, they weren’t willing to just give me a credit, and that makes perfect sense.

To try that route, you’ll simply login to your account on Visible’s site and hit the little chat assistant bubble in the bottom corner of Visible’s website. You could also open the Visible app and start a chat session from the same bubble up top.

// reddit