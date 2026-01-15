How to Claim the $20 Verizon Outage Credit

Verizon announced today that it would give all of its customers a $20 credit after experiencing a 10-hour outage yesterday. Claiming those credits has been a bit of a confusing situation, so we wanted to tell you exactly how to claim your Verizon $20 outage money.

How to claim Verizon $20 outage credit

According to the message that Verizon sent earlier, they said that you would be able to redeem the $20 credit by logging into the MyVerizon app. However, they also stated that you would receive a text message when your credit was ready. Because of that text message portion of the credit redemption process, many have logged into the app and found no credit available.

You really have two options at this point. For one, you could just wait for that supposed text message to arrive to then go into your MyVerizon app (or login to your Verizon account online) to claim the credit. You could also continue opening the app everyone few hours and see if your account has been given it. Since neither of those get you the credit right now, there is one other option: contacting support.

Several Verizon customers on reddit say they opened a chat session with Verizon support on their website and that support was able to apply their $20 credit. Some also called support and had success. This seems to be the quickest way to get your $20 at the moment, unless of course, you’ve already received your text message.

Why isn’t this $20 credit being applied automatically? You know why.

Let us know if you’ve seen yours!