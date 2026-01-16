The Galaxy Z Fold 7 remains the best foldable in the game. In my opinion, there isn’t a foldable close to this one – it’s near perfection from Samsung.

Somehow, Samsung is still allowing you to take an instant $1,000 off of it with a proper trade-in. That level of discount brings the starting price of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to $999, a ridiculous mark for a phone that literally folds in half. If no trade-in available on your end, they are also just slapping $350 off too.

If I were looking for the best Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal, it would be this one from Samsung. To get the full $1,000 off today, you would give them a Fold 6 or Galaxy S25 Ultra. A Galaxy S25+ would also be worth $600, while the S25 Edge and regular S25 drop to $466 and $430, respectively. All other trade-in values are low enough that you might as well just take the straight cash discount of $350 and do something else with your old phone.

At $1,000 off, you get a Fold 7 with 256GB storage and your choice of color. All colors have the same discount, including the online exclusive “Mint” that is pictured above. And if you want more storage, 512GB and 1TB models are discounted up to $1,000 too.

So yeah, the Fold 7’s $1,000 discount remains after all these months, you just need to trade something and that value comes off the price you pay today.

Samsung Deal Link