Verizon Outage Spreads Across US (Updated)

A Verizon outage has taken out service to several areas in the US.

Taking a look across the internet this morning reveals a major Verizon service outage throughout the US. Checking places like reddit or Downdetector show that there were hundreds of thousands of reports shortly after 9AM Pacific (12MP Eastern). Hotspots of outages include both coasts, Texas, and parts of the south. This looks to be a big one.

We have at least one phone connected to Verizon’s network, although it’s actually through Visible, their prepaid service. As of right now in Portland, OR, it has service. However, reports of the outage continue as I type this. Some have suggested their service has been down for well over an hour, and that tracks with when the reports first began.

Let us know if you have Verizon service at the moment. We’ll be updating this post.

UPDATE 11:12AM PACIFIC : We’re at the 2-hour mark and service is still down in several areas of the US. The outage is big enough that Verizon’s own network status checker (here) is basically broken and is struggling to load. Verizon also shared an update and has acknowledge the outage.

UPDATE 12:15PM PACIFIC : Reports of the outage continue into the 3rd hour. No new updates yet from Verizon on when service will be restored.

: Reports of the outage continue into the 3rd hour. No new updates yet from Verizon on when service will be restored. UPDATE 1:07PM PACIFIC : At the 4-hour mark and the outage continues. We’ll only update this post again if service is restored or if Verizon puts out another statement. For now, it just looks like we’re out for the time being.

: At the 4-hour mark and the outage continues. We’ll only update this post again if service is restored or if Verizon puts out another statement. For now, it just looks like we’re out for the time being. UPDATE 2:10PM PACIFIC : The latest from Verizon—

Updating…