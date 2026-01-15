For Android users looking to match what Apple offers with the Apple Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is currently the closest we can get. It’s rugged, has great battery life, plus all of the software capabilities (health and sports tracking, etc.) you’d expect from a high-end smartwatch. Currently on the Woot!, there’s a crazy good deal available.

Woot! is selling the international version of the Galaxy Watch Ultra at just $329. That’s $100 cheaper than what Samsung currently has it listed at ($429 thanks to $220 of instant discounts). For Galaxy Watch Ultra, there shouldn’t be much difference between the international and US models. Both support LTE and Bluetooth connection (LTE bands are identical according to specs listings), they both have the same chipset (Exynos W1000), and the software is also the same. Essentially, you likely won’t come across any issues with it, except your bank account will thank you.

The seller has Titanium Blue and Titanium Grey versions in stock. Thankfully, we think those are best options.

Follow the link below to snag.