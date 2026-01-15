Verizon’s Massive Outage Gets Customers $20 Credits

By now you are likely back on Verizon’s network after it experienced a 10-hour outage yesterday. We have yet to find out what caused such a major outage, as they have yet to explain or provide details, but Verizon has at least stepped up to offer account credits for all of that time lost.

Verizon is giving customers $20 credits because of this massive outage.

A $20 credit, as they explained in a statement below, is enough to cover multiple days of service even if customers didn’t lose that many days. The thing is, a 10-hour outage in this modern day might feel like an eternity, so this actually seems like a decent way to give back to customers. The rage and frustration I saw yesterday while covering the outage certainly hit peak levels.

To claim these $20 Verizon credits, you’ll have to do a bit of work. Verizon isn’t just automatically applying them to your account or bill, so instead you’ll have to login to the MyVerizon app and accept the credit. I’d imagine that means through the main “Me” tab of the app. Let us know if you were able to find and apply it.

Here’s the full statement from Verizon on the credits following the outage:

Yesterday, we did not meet the standard of excellence you expect and that we expect of ourselves. To help provide some relief, we are giving you a $20 account credit that can be easily redeemed by logging into the myVerizon app to accept. On average, this covers multiple days of service. Our business customers will be contacted directly about their credits. This credit isn’t meant to make up for what happened. No credit really can. But it’s a way of acknowledging your time and showing that this matters to us. If you’re still having trouble connecting, please restart your device (power down and power back on). This is the fastest way to reconnect your phone to the network. We are sorry for what you experienced and will continue to work hard day and night to provide the outstanding network and service that you expect from Verizon.

What a day.