RCS has been a part o the iOS and iMessage bag of tools since 2024 with the release of iOS 18. Since then, there have been billions of RCS messages sent between Android and iOS devices, proving that the adoption by Apple was a really big deal for messaging. However, all of those messages have not been end-to-end encrypted because the RCS standards at the time did not require them to be.

In March of 2025, the GSMA announced an updated Universal Profile 3.0 through which the future of RCS would operate. As a part of that Universal Profile 3.0, the groundwork for end-to-end encryption (E2EE) was laid and we have simply been waiting for Google and Apple to push it out. Both committed to making E2EE happen, with Apple promising it through “future software updates.” Google stated that they would “work as quickly as possible” to help secure RCS messages.

Through a recent release of iOS 26.3 to Apple’s beta channel (via MacRumors), code diggers noticed signs of E2EE arriving for RCS messages. While not live, the groundwork appears to be there and encryption of RCS messages could happen at any time. Of course, that would mean Apple pushing their side live and Google doing the same with whatever they need to do.

At this time, we have no idea when exactly it will happen, only that we appear closer than ever. And again, since Apple committed to bringing it, but “future” updates doing so is a pretty open commitment. Will it be with a later iOS 26 update or something in iOS 27 later this year?

We’ll be on the lookout for it going live and let you know.