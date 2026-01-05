As CES 2026 has now kicked off, Google is unwrapping a bit of news in the Google TV space. In the coming months, Google has big plans for Gemini on Google TV, starting with TCL devices. They are also going to bring the experience to more brands and surfaces, including projectors.

Google has 4 new ideas it wants you to see or attempt with Gemini on Google TV. There are new controls over your Google Photos library, ways to deep dive into subjects, Nano Banana at the ready, and more control over settings, all on your biggest screen. Google has some pretty big visual plans for its AI assistant on a TV.

Gemini controlling TV settings: Rather than grabbing your remote and digging through cumbersome settings menus to adjust sound or visual settings, Gemini could soon allow you to talk to your TV with more natural language to have it do those types of things. Google gives examples of a person saying, “The screen is too dim” or “the dialogue is lost,” to get Gemini to fix picture and sound. Google Photos powers: Viewing your Google Photos library on a TV actually sounds pretty cool, so Gemini will soon let you search for specific people or moments on your big screen. You’ll also be able to do some editing by applying artistic styles or using Photos Remix. Nano Banana and Veo on TV: If you want to take your AI editing skills further, Nano Banana and Veo will soon be there to let you reimagine photos or create original media directly on TV. Visual search responses: Want more information on a subject? Maybe you want a sports score? A new visually rich framework can bring in high-res imagery, video context, and real-time sports updates, as well as deep dives.

Again, all of this will rollout to TCL devices first and then hit others after that. Google didn’t give a specific timeline only that we’ll see these items arrive in the “coming months.”

// Google