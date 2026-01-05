In the world of smartphones, there aren’t as many choices as we once had. Companies like HTC and LG called it quits years ago, leaving us with 3 solid Android choices or the iPhone. If you are in the market for an Android phone, most are really only seriously looking at devices made by Samsung, Google, and OnePlus, at least here in the US. While there are others, they are mostly niche devices or brands with poor software support and/or that use gimmicks to try and stand out.

Unfortunately, around these parts, it often feels like there aren’t even 3 options, at least from the vibes of our own readers. OnePlus still makes phones worth considering, in my opinion, but it’s no secret that Samsung and Google devices dominate. If you aren’t on a Galaxy S or Fold, you are likely on a Pixel.

I stumbled on a recent reddit thread where someone talked about how they have come to the realization that they are a “Pixel person” after switching from a Pixel 6 to a Galaxy S25 Ultra. They claim to have given the S25 Ultra a full 2 months of use before deciding recently that it wasn’t the phone for them and they are switching back to Pixel by purchasing a Pixel 10 Pro.

Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy?

So being 2026, we thought now was the perfect time to talk about which one you might be – a “Pixel person” or a “Galaxy person.”

I certainly have my personal preferences in phones, but I also understand the reasons that these two are such big players here. Google excels in hardware now after years of not, their software experiences truly feel native or immersive, and their cameras continue to be reliable and great. Samsung, on the other hand, has the most robust set of software features for power users and is willing to give you more choice, with things like S Pens or variations on foldables.

If I were in the market for a phone today, it would be between the Pixel 10 Pro and the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Certainly these are two very different types of devices, but the Pixel 10 Pro is my choice for a standard phone, while the Fold 7 is just an absolutely incredible foldable that no other foldable comes close to.

Those are just my opinions, though. Why are you a “Pixel person” or a “Galaxy person”?