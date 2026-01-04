Google opened up its New Year’s deals this weekend, bringing a new wave of discounts to all of its newest and best products. As we noted a few weeks ago, you should only buy Pixel devices when they are discounted because they are almost always discounted.

The new wave of discounts doesn’t quite reach the levels of the holiday season, but we’re still looking at $300 off the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, $250 off the Pixel 10 Pro XL, $200 off the Pixel 10 Pro, and $150 off the Pixel 10.

Getting these deals is simple as they are all straight cash discounts. You don’t need to trade anything or sign a contract or create a fake image with an AI tool – you just buy the devices at lower prices.

We have reviews of the Pixel 10 Pro devices here, plus a Pixel 10 review here.

