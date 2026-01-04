One of the best types of chargers you can buy is a single unit that charges all of your gadgets at the same time. The 3-in-1 chargers that can handle your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds can minimize the amount of outlets you need to consume at one time, plus they look cool and give you a single place to go to for charging.

Unfortunately, because Apple uses all of these proprietary charging solutions, specifically when it comes to the Apple Watch, and makers of accessories build for Apple because they sell the most products, finding a 3-in-1 for a mixture of devices can be difficult. While these chargers can often handle the phone charging part, charging earbuds or a watch is almost always going to bring issues.

Belkin thinks they have a solution for this. At CES 2026, they introduced the UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock (model WIZ052).

This charger attempts to be universal by providing Qi2 support, an earbuds charger, and then a swappable bring-your-own-puck (BYOP) for your smartwatch. As you’ll see in the image below, the rear smartwatch charger can be swapped out for whichever watch you own, giving you more flexibility in charging. You simply pick the right insert, run the wire from under the unit and up the back, and then everything should be able to charge.

The rest of the specs for this unit are below, which includes a USB-C cable and 45W power supply. It comes in both white and black.

Wirelessly charges three devices simultaneously (two wireless pads + one watch puck port)

10W USB-C port for smartwatch charging with BYOP holder, featuring a spring-latch design that collapses in for compact storage and extends out when in use

Soft-touch silicone protection and nonslip base for stability

Case compatible up to 3 mm

Includes 5 ft./1.5 m USB-C to USB-C cable and 45W USB-C power supply

Belkin expects to ship the UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock in Q1 of 2026 at a price of $64.99.