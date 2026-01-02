2026 is going to be a big year for Verizon. After appointing a new CEO and then laying off a huge chunk of staff, they will set course to become “simpler, leaner, and scrappier.” New CEO Dan Schulman admitted in his first days that Verizon had “relied too heavily on price increases” and that his goal now was to create the “best overall value proposition” in the industry. Yes, Verizon is about to fight in the value space after spending decades in the premium space.

While the promises from a new CEO are always vague and rarely share the true plan, we’ve already seen rewards return for loyal customers and a big promotion during the holidays that freaked out the Wall Street crowd. Verizon is looking like a company preparing for big moves and we’ll be ready to share those as they happen.

But since we live in the now and have a new year upon us, we understand that you may be looking to find a new unlimited data plan through Verizon today. New years mean new changes for so many, so let’s talk about Verizon’s best unlimited plan.

Best Verizon Unlimited Plan

Again, we expect Verizon to make moves this year, but at the moment, they still have their myPlan plans available in 3 flavors. They also offer prepaid options that come in “unlimited” and could be the better option for some. We’ll talk about those in a separate post.

Verizon’s current line-up of postpaid plans (the top plans that will get you deals on phones) includes Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Welcome. If you only need a single line, prices for those (in order) are $80, $70, and $55 per month (plus taxes and fees). If you need 4 lines, current promotions get you those for $50, $40, or $25 per line per month.

Verizon Unlimited Plan Recap

In the image above, the features are all laid out for each plan. Unlimited Ultimate gives you the most features, including access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network (their best and fastest), “unlimited” use of mobile hotspot (it’s really a 200GB cap), unlimited data/talk/text when traveling internationally, a slightly higher tier of upgrades, and 50% discounts on 2 accessory plans for tablets or watches. But look, if you don’t travel internationally on a regular basis, you are paying more for stuff you aren’t using.

Unlimited Plus offers access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, 30GB of hotspot use, phone upgrade deals, and a 50% discount on 1 smartwatch or tablet plan. You are only missing the international features.

Finally, you also have Unlimited Welcome, but it can’t access 5G Ultra Wideband or hotspot. Your network experience will not be the best. This is a plan to avoid unless you are on a super limited budget and also need phone upgrades. But honestly, if your budget is this limited, you would be better off on a prepaid plan where you’ll get more for the price.

All of Verizon’s unlimited plans come with Mexico & Canada talk/text/data, international texting, and Call Filter spam blocker.

Verizon myPlan Perks

Part of the sales pitch for myPlan plans is Verizon’s perks system. These are add-ons for your plan that mostly cost an extra $10 or $15 per month on top of your plan’s price. You can add things like the Disney bundle or Apple One or YouTube Premium or TravelPass Days. For services like the Disney+ or Netflix+HBO bundle, Verizon is giving you a discount because you are adding it through them.

Depending on your need for streaming services, Verizon’s myPlan plans could save you money. For example, the Disney+ bundle is currently $10 cheaper through Verizon. Apple One is $5 cheaper, while YouTube Premium is $4 cheaper. So if you are wanting a Verizon Unlimited plan and also currently pay for those types of services, switching them over to Verizon could save you on subscription fees.

Which is the best plan?

For most people, Verizon Unlimited Plus is going to be the best option.

This plan has everything you’ll need and none of the fluff. You get access to Verizon’s best network, tons of hotspot data (30GB), phone upgrades, and 50% off a smartwatch or tablet plan. If you end up traveling internationally, you can always add on their daily travel passes or pick-up a local SIM in the country you visit. But for those who stick around the US the majority of the time, Verizon Unlimited Plus gets you all of the data and network access you could need, as well as the option to add on perks.

