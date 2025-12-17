Samsung December Updates Continue Roll Out to All These Devices

Samsung started sending December updates to a batch of devices earlier in the week, but they weren’t quite done with 2025. Since that rollout began, another wave of Samsung December updates are arriving on the Galaxy S24 series and numerous foldables.

The update does not contain anything major and is only listed as having the latest in security patches. That’s probably fine as we await the arrival of One UI 8.5 (test it now) and the Galaxy S26. The launch of that device should bring a big software update to a number of older devices that are still well within their support window from Samsung.

Galaxy S24 : S921USQS4CYL1

: S921USQS4CYL1 Galaxy S24+ : S926USQS4CYL1

: S926USQS4CYL1 Galaxy S24 Ultra : S928USQS4CYL1

: S928USQS4CYL1 Galaxy S24 FE : S721USQS8CYL3

: S721USQS8CYL3 Galaxy Z Flip 4 : F721USQS8IYL1

: F721USQS8IYL1 Galaxy Z Flip 5 : F731USQS6FYL1

: F731USQS6FYL1 Galaxy Z Flip 6 : F741USQS2CYL1

: F741USQS2CYL1 Galaxy Z Fold 4 : F936USQS8IYL2

: F936USQS8IYL2 Galaxy Z Fold 5 : F946USQS6FYL2

: F946USQS6FYL2 Galaxy Z Fold 6: F956USQS2CYL1

Those are the builds to be on the lookout for if you own any of those phones.

To check for Samsung updates, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.