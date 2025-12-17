OnePlus 15R is Here at $699

Through several weeks of teasing, the OnePlus 15R has launched at $699 and it begins shipping January 8. Pre-orders are open today.

The OnePlus 15R is the semi-budget version of the OnePlus 15, so that means you still get a solid list of specs with a couple of corners cut here or there. This is a phone meant for those who want a lot of performance and a fast display for gaming, yet don’t want to spend $1,000 or more. It appears to be a phone for those who rarely take pictures, as the camera is most definitely not keeping up with anything in this price range.

We have the full specs for you below, but the highlights are the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, the massive 7400mAh battery, WiFi 7, cooling system (for gaming), and the peak 165Hz refresh rate in the large display. You also have Android 16 out of the box, access to OnePlus’ Plus Key and their AI ideas, an included charger, etc.

OnePlus 15R specs:

Software : OxygenOS 16, Android 16

: OxygenOS 16, Android 16 Processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Display : 6.83″ at 1-120Hz (165Hz peak), 2800×1272, 450ppi

: 6.83″ at 1-120Hz (165Hz peak), 2800×1272, 450ppi Storage : 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1

: 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1 RAM : 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra

: 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra Battery : 7400mAh

: 7400mAh Charging : 55W wired

: 55W wired Camera (rear) : 50MP wide (f/1.8, 24mm), 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 16mm, 112°)

: 50MP wide (f/1.8, 24mm), 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 16mm, 112°) Camera (front) : 32MP (f/2.0, 25mm)

: 32MP (f/2.0, 25mm) Connectivity : WiFi 7, 5G, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC

: WiFi 7, 5G, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC Durability : IP69K, Gorilla Glass, Aluminum alloy frame

: IP69K, Gorilla Glass, Aluminum alloy frame Other : Plus Key, USB-C 2.0, Dual Nano SIM, Ultrasonic Fingerprint, Cryo Velocity Cooling System

: Plus Key, USB-C 2.0, Dual Nano SIM, Ultrasonic Fingerprint, Cryo Velocity Cooling System Box : Charger, cable, case

: Charger, cable, case Size : 163.41 x 77.04 x 8.30 mm, 214g

: 163.41 x 77.04 x 8.30 mm, 214g Colors: Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze

Again, pre-orders are open now and the device should ship January 8.

Pre-order OnePlus 15R