OnePlus 15R is Here at $699

Through several weeks of teasing, the OnePlus 15R has launched at $699 and it begins shipping January 8. Pre-orders are open today.
The OnePlus 15R is the semi-budget version of the OnePlus 15, so that means you still get a solid list of specs with a couple of corners cut here or there. This is a phone meant for those who want a lot of performance and a fast display for gaming, yet don’t want to spend $1,000 or more. It appears to be a phone for those who rarely take pictures, as the camera is most definitely not keeping up with anything in this price range.
We have the full specs for you below, but the highlights are the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, the massive 7400mAh battery, WiFi 7, cooling system (for gaming), and the peak 165Hz refresh rate in the large display. You also have Android 16 out of the box, access to OnePlus’ Plus Key and their AI ideas, an included charger, etc.
OnePlus 15R specs:
- Software: OxygenOS 16, Android 16
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
- Display: 6.83″ at 1-120Hz (165Hz peak), 2800×1272, 450ppi
- Storage: 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1
- RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra
- Battery: 7400mAh
- Charging: 55W wired
- Camera (rear): 50MP wide (f/1.8, 24mm), 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 16mm, 112°)
- Camera (front): 32MP (f/2.0, 25mm)
- Connectivity: WiFi 7, 5G, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC
- Durability: IP69K, Gorilla Glass, Aluminum alloy frame
- Other: Plus Key, USB-C 2.0, Dual Nano SIM, Ultrasonic Fingerprint, Cryo Velocity Cooling System
- Box: Charger, cable, case
- Size: 163.41 x 77.04 x 8.30 mm, 214g
- Colors: Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze
Again, pre-orders are open now and the device should ship January 8.
