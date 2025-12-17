Find Hub App Comes to Select Pixel Watches

Find Hub went live for Android devices earlier this year, ditching the beta tag that was previously attached. The app has now gained support for select Pixel Watch models, adding to its growing ecosystem.

Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 4 models are supported, but older models don’t have support. Whether they lack the necessary hardware to work with Find Hub we’re unsure, but yeah, you’ll need a Pixel Watch 3 or newer to enjoy the benefits.

Find Hub will help you locate your lost devices, track friends/family, and secure your lost devices if you’re afraid of something snatching them. It’s been a useful service since launch.

Have at it, Pixel Watch owners.