Galaxy owners, specifically those with a Galaxy S25 model or one of Samsung’s latest foldables (Z Fold 7, Flip 7), can snag the latest December security patch that is now rolling out.

Inside, Samsung’s changelog lists the December patch, but nothing else. If you happen to stumble across something new, feel free to let us know. Below, you can view the latest software version numbers.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy S25 : S931USQS7BYJ9

: S931USQS7BYJ9 S25 Plus : S936USQS7BYJ9

: S936USQS7BYJ9 S25 Ultra : S938USQS7BYJ9

: S938USQS7BYJ9 Z Fold 7 : F966USQS6AYKF

: F966USQS6AYKF Z Flip 7: F766USQS6AYKF

Enjoy the freshness, Galaxy owners.

// Verizon