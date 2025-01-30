Noodlecake publishes a lot of titles for both Android and iOS, but it’s been roughly six years since they released an in-house title — Golf Blitz was the last one in 20019. After a long wait, we’re getting Super Flappy Golf, penciled for release in late March or April.

Flappy Golf is an existing series with millions of downloads, so it’s fitting that we’d get another one. Noodlecake says that Super Flappy Golf will keep the simple two button mechanics and frantic race modes, so fans of the series can rest easy. Features of the upcoming title include 30 courses at launch for all skill levels, ability to play with up to 8 friends, all the egg collecting and hatching you might want, plus new Glide and Dive mechanics.

Again, global launch is expected the end of March or April. We’ll keep you posted if Noodlecake gives us something a bit more concrete. In the meantime, you can register for the game by following the link below.