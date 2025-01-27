Nothing’s marketing department is back, guys. And by “marketing department,” I mean the social media teams with a calendar of teasing hype posts scheduled that’ll commence daily from today until March 4. Prepare for teasing exhaustion like only OnePlus Nothing can do.

A new teaser has gone live for something from Nothing that will be revealed on March 4 at 10:00 GMT. They accompanied the teaser with “Power in Perspective” text and an animation of circular items being lit and dimmed. You can see it below.

What do we think it is? A OnePlus 7, of course.

Well, hopefully it is a Nothing Phone 3 that officially launches in the US without that “Developer” program thing, where Nothing asks people to pay money for a phone that likely won’t work worth-a-shit here. It would be great to get a follow-up to the Nothing Phone 2, which was a truly solid almost-flagship phone. We desperately need new options in the US and Nothing initially looked like a company who could compete, but then they backed away, did that beta/developer thing a couple of times, and then threw some clear buds at us instead.

Calendars, mark those.

// Nothing