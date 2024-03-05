Nothing Phone 2a Launches at $349 and Could Have Been Fun

The Nothing Phone 2a is official and still not really launching in the US outside of a “Developer Program” that isn’t meant for regular folks like you and I. Since this isn’t exactly a US-focused phone, we’ll make this quick.

The Nothing Phone 2a will cost $349 in that developer program when it launches here. The model dropping for “developers” will have 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It’ll come in Black or Nothing’s new Milk colorway. The phone comes in white too, just not here.

What are the other specs for “developers” to know about? Here are the important Nothing Phone 2a specs:

Chipset : MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (8-core, 4nm)

: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (8-core, 4nm) Display : 6.7″ AMOLED, 120Hz (1084×2412, 394ppi)

: 6.7″ AMOLED, 120Hz (1084×2412, 394ppi) RAM : 8GB or 12GB

: 8GB or 12GB Storage : 128GB or 256GB

: 128GB or 256GB Rear camera : 50MP main (f/1.88, OIS + EIS), 50MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 114° FOV)

: 50MP main (f/1.88, OIS + EIS), 50MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 114° FOV) Front camera : 32MP selfie

: 32MP selfie Battery : 5000mAh, 45W charging

: 5000mAh, 45W charging Durability : IP54 water and dust resistance

: IP54 water and dust resistance Connectivity : WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC

: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Other : Dual stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint

: Dual stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint Size : 161.74 x 76.32 x 8.55mm, 190g

: 161.74 x 76.32 x 8.55mm, 190g Software: Nothing OS 2.5, Android 14

What else should you know? It runs Nothing’s custom Android skin, like the other Nothing phones. It has a smaller-scale version of the Glyph Interface on the backside. It’s still transparent in design and looks very much on-brand. Most importantly, it is affordable.

For those considering one, the 5G bands are: 5G NR bands: n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, n77, and n78. It could work OK on AT&T, but that list is missing T-Mobile’s n71. Connectivity here will be rough, unless Nothing adjusts the 5G support when it arrives here in limited capacity.

And that’s it. If interested, you can sign-up (here) to be notified of when it goes on sale as a developer-only device in the US. The go-live date is supposed to be March 12.