Ookla published its latest Speedtest study for the second half of 2024 and the results aren’t too surprising. T-Mobile continues to reign supreme in speed, consistency, and availability for US consumers.

Ookla broke this study down into seven categories and T-Mobile swept them. There was Fastest Mobile Network, Fastest 5G Network, Most Consistent Network, Best 5G Availability, Video Experience, Gaming Experience, and Consumer Sentiment. While T-Mobile was well ahead in both network speed categories, things got much closer for the competition in other areas.

For example, T-Mobile scored an 89% in 5G Availability, while AT&T was right on its heels at 86%. Verizon scored a 49%. In Consistency, all three were close: T-Mobile scored 85%, AT&T scored 83%, and Verizon had 79%.

T-Mobile was the fastest mobile provider in the United States during this period, based on Speedtest Intelligence data for all technologies combined, with a Speed Score of 222.63. T-Mobile led on median download speed, recording 212.77 Mbps, ahead of next placed AT&T, which recorded 95.08 Mbps, and Verizon Wireless with 86.23 Mbps.

Looking over the findings from H1 of last year, we’re not seeing too many differences, though, overall speeds have improved.

With all of this said, if you’re someone who looks at this stuff and puts value to it, I’d argue that it’s more important that you choose whichever carrier is best for you. For example, just because T-Mobile is good on average, doesn’t mean you live in an area where it’s the best. I live in a more rural area outside of Portland, OR and Verizon reigns supreme in these parts, but if I’m in the city, T-Mobile is great. There are lots of factors, so if you’re weighing carrier options, we recommend going with the one that serves your home and place of work the best.

// Ookla