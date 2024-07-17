This is probably starting to sound like a broken record, but T-Mobile continues to record top scores in almost every wireless report released. The latest comes from Ookla, who collected data from January to June of this year in a 1H 2024 report that shows the “Uncarrier” dominating the US wireless space in all areas.

Since this happens so often, there’s no need to drag this out. Here’s what you need to know about T-Mobile vs. Verizon and AT&T in the latest wireless report.

Ookla looked at 6 key areas to rate US wireless carriers in and T-Mobile was the top in 5 of the 6. T-Mobile took the crown for Fastest Mobile Network, Fastest 5G Network, Most Consistent Network, Video Experience, and Consumer Sentiment. Verizon won a single category for Gaming Experience.

In the speed categories for overall and 5G speeds, it’s not really close – T-Mobile is still crushing Verizon and AT&T. Below is the overall speed score, where T-Mobile posted speeds of 205Mbps, while Verizon and AT&T and barely breaching the 100Mbps mark. That’s insane. It’s slightly closer in 5G speeds between T-Mobile (228Mbps) and Verizon (191Mbps), while AT&T is falling further and further behind at 131Mbps.

When it comes to consistency, Ookla looked at how often networks were able to meet or exceed 5Mbps down and 1Mbps up, likely as a way to show a usable network. T-Mobile did so 86.6% of the time, Verizon did so 83.3% of the time, and AT&T was right at the 80% mark. And then maybe most importantly, in the Consumer Sentiment segment, T-Mobile scored a rating of 3.73 out of 5, which was the highest among all US carriers. That’s no where near a 5-star rating and sort of shows that overall, folks don’t necessarily love their wireless providers.

Moving on from the general scores and ratings, Ookla also compiled data from states and cities to let you know which carrier might provide the best overall experience for your location. In states, T-Mobile posted the best scores in 45 of them, as well as the District of Columbia. Verizon won in North Dakota, while the results were too close in South Dakota, Maine, Vermont, and Alaska for a winner to be determined. AT&T won nothing.

For cities, Ookla looked at 100 of them and T-Mobile won in 73. Verizon was able to win in 6 cities, with AT&T taking the crown in a single city, San Francisco. 20 cities were too close to call.

For more on the report and to see your own city’s performance, hit this link.