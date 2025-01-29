The Pixel Buds Pro 2 have been in ears since September and they must have released in good enough shape that Google hasn’t updated them until now. The first update (at least that we can recall) is rolling out this week with a couple of changes.

Google says they update should land on your Pixel Buds Pro 2 as release_3.144 with “firmware and audio quality improvements,” as well as “helpful chimes to confirm your earbuds are correctly placed in their case for proper charging.” Well, that’s neat.

And that’s it! Just a little update to tighten up the experience, add some chimes, and let you be on your way, listening to all of the tunes.

To update your Pixel Buds Pro 2, you only need to have automatic updates turned on within the Pixel Buds app and it’ll then update the next time they are placed in their case after use. If you’d rather force the update right away, you can connect to a PC (Windows or Mac) by visiting mypixelbuds.google.com/ota. I was able to update right away through a banner at the top of the page (see below).

Here’s our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review for those who missed it. And yep, I’m still using them almost every day, typically while working out. They are excellent.

// Google