Netflix informed the world a week ago that it would be raising prices on all of its plans, even after setting a whole bunch of subscriber and revenue records in the prior quarter and year. While Netflix had not raised prices in over a year, seeing them arrive alongside those kinds of numbers always hits a little awkward. Or maybe another way to put that would be that it just feels gross. Anyways.

As a part of that increase, T-Mobile customers might be wondering if or when their Netflix on Us might see the new price or how T-Mobile would handle the change. Today, T-Mobile began texting customers to let them know how it would affect their plan benefit.

For those with the “Standard with Ads” plan that jumped to $7.99 (from $6.99), T-Mobile says they’ll continue covering this plan in full and customers would see no change to their bill. T-Mobile has already updated its own FAQ to note the new $7.99/mo perk.

For those on other, more expensive plans, $6.99 is all that T-Mobile will give you to apply towards your higher-tier plan. For example, in the text below, you can see that they will apply $6.99/mo towards my Netflix “Premium” subscription that now costs $24.99/mo, leaving me with an $18/mo bill. For the “Standard” plan, which now costs $17.99/mo, customers should now owe $11/mo.

The new prices and bills will go into effect from February 20.